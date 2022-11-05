Trending Now
Magazine
Building The Bitcoin Standard In Portugal
Nov 05, 2022
Portugal’s beautiful landscape, freedom-minded people and friendly legislation make it a perfect Bitcoin homeland. This is an opinion editorial by …
Bitcoin News
White House Is Not Preparing for Recession — Chief of Staff Says US Economy Is Strong
Nov 05, 2022
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain says that the U.S. is not in a recession. “The economy is growing. …
Crypto News
Web3 Foundation makes bold claim to SEC: ‘DOT is not a security. It is merely software’
Nov 05, 2022
According to CLO Daniel Schoenberger, the team developed a “workable theory of how token morphing may be achieved” for DOT …
Videos
Institutions are accumulating cryptocurrency: Where is their money going?
Nov 04, 2022
Chris Kuiper, head of research at Fidelity Digital Assets, explains why institutions are accumulating more crypto in 2022 despite the …
Blockchain
Blockchain Brief: Solana (SOL)
Nov 04, 2022
This Blockchain Brief is all about Solana (SOL), an energy-efficient, fast, and low-cost blockchain that powers dApps around the world. What …
Analysis
Top Metaverse Coins Worth Buying in 2022
Nov 04, 2022
Metaverse is a relatively new digital currency, with its first significant coin sale beginning in late 2017. The total supply …
Magazine
Bitcoin Conference LABITCONF Returns To Argentina For 10th Edition
Nov 04, 2022
One of Latin America’s oldest Bitcoin conferences will be hosted in November in Argentina to celebrate its tenth anniversary. The …
Bitcoin News
Chinese Government Releases VR Research Plan Including Metaverse and Odor Simulation
Nov 04, 2022
The Chinese government has presented a plan of action regarding the inclusion of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) …
Crypto News
How to transfer $1 billion for basically free: Bitcoin whale watching
Nov 04, 2022
At just 15 sats/vByte, a Bitcoin user is demonstrating just how cheap it is to send vast sums of money …
Analysis
More Bitcoin and Ethereum Holders Eyeing These Coins’ Pump This Month
Nov 04, 2022
Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX) are two crypto coins causing ripples in the market over the last few months. Their …
Bitcoin News
Uzbekistan Unblocks Popular Russian Crypto Exchange Aggregator
Nov 04, 2022
The government body overseeing the crypto market in Uzbekistan has restored access to Bestchange.ru, a well-known exchange aggregator in the …
Crypto News
Web Summit Lisbon, Nov. 4: Latest updates from Cointelegraph’s ground team
Nov 04, 2022
It’s the final day of Web Summit 2022, and the Cointelegraph team on the ground is all set to bring …